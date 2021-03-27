Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

CENTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

