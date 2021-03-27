TrustSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.53 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for $3.91 or 0.00006975 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $318.06 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00058016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00240347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.05 or 0.00851848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030626 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,251,471 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

