Truvvo Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Truvvo Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 4.9% of Truvvo Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Truvvo Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $191,203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.39. 3,082,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

