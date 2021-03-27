Truvvo Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Truvvo Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Truvvo Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Truvvo Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,096.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.56. 774,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,652. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $62.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

