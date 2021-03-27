TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in March

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

