Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.37.

BABA opened at $227.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

