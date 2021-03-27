Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $178.78 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $184.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

