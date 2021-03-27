Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $671.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $784.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $733.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.50 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.87, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,980.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

