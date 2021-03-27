Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 62,747 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.