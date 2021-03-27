Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 417.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lennox International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $501,914.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,746.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,915 shares of company stock worth $4,767,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $320.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.91 and its 200 day moving average is $283.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.41 and a 52-week high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

