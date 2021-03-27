Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.