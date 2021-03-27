Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.