Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 248.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 281,116 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.26% of The Macerich worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter worth $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Macerich by 68.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.32.

MAC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

