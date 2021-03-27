Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 285.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $319.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.99. KLA Co. has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

