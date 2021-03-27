Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 40,946 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,869 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,946 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,584 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,552 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

LPX opened at $56.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

