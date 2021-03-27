Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 41,439 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 334.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,439 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,516,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

