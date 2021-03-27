Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 248,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $182.18 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

