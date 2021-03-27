TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Down 84.4% in March

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. TUI has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TUIFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

