Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.58

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.58 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 52.40 ($0.68). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 50.24 ($0.66), with a volume of 9,714,126 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 34 ($0.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 29.63 ($0.39).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

The company has a market cap of £710.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.58.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.