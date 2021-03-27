TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Up 35.4% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $17.09 million and $1.09 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,535,486,633 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

