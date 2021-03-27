TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TVA Group stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. TVA Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.83.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The company's Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and provides custom publishing and specialty services.

