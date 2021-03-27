TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 252,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $5,245,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $3,705,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46. TWC Tech Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

