Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 788,233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Twilio worth $222,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $319.79 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total transaction of $1,081,955.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

