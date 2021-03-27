Typerium (TYPE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,807.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Typerium token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $2,807.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Typerium

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

