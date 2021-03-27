U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,626,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,163. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.