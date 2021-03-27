U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.01

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.01 and traded as low as $10.05. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 77,341 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $72.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

