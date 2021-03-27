Ubex (UBEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.25 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $4.25 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.19 or 0.00430501 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001494 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 120.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

