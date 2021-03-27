UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 340.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696,469 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.10% of UBS Group worth $49,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $16.04 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

