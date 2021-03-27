Ultra Trading Up 26.9% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $192.09 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,546.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.30 or 0.00895358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00353491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00055457 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001334 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012701 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002803 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

