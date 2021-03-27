UMA Market Cap Tops $1.28 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One UMA token can now be bought for $22.05 or 0.00039261 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $35.99 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00058714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00244688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.00846238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00074038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,852,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,840,968 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.