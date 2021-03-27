UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of UMB Financial worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,673,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 80,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In related news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,791 shares of company stock worth $2,872,759 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.