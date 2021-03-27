Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $21.37 million and $1.15 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.