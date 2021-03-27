Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 837.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,360 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Umpqua worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

