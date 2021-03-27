Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $152.30 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unibright has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00617934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

