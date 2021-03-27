Unido EP (UDO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $560,138.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $560,138.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00058385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00234736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.03 or 0.00874818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00030769 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,247,181 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

