Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.31 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for $28.91 or 0.00051525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $101.10 million and approximately $23.31 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00259609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00018643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,253.04 or 0.04014982 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.