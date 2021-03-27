UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $3.37

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. UniLend has a total market cap of $50.39 million and $9.04 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00006150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.55 or 0.00626154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023343 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,934,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.