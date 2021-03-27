United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

