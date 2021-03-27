United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:UZB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60.

About United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

