Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

