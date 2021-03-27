UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.21 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

TIGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

