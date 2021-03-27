USDJ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.99 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001854 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and $4.99 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00229791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.53 or 0.00874576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031394 BTC.

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

