USDX Hits Market Capitalization of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005671 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000158 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 217.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

