USDX [Lighthouse] Price Tops $0.60 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $161.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

