USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 127.4% Higher This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 148.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $163.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 127.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,431.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.36 or 0.00899078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00355615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013906 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001349 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

