usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.45. usell.com shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 22,012 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL)

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

