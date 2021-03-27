Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Tops $242.78 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $242.78 million and $14.80 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.00628608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

UTK is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

