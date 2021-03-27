Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 1,850.0% in March

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.18. Valeo has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.