Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the February 28th total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmet Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.