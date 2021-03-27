VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

